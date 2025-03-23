Bhubaneswar, Mar 23 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms in several districts of Odisha on Monday.

According to the Bhubaneswar centre of the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Maharashtra Government Reviewing Eligibility Criteria, To Cut Benefits for 8.5 Lakh Women.

In its Sunday evening bulletin, the weather office said light rain is likely in the coastal districts.

On Saturday, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in coastal Odisha and interior areas, with heavy downpour in Ganjam district.

Also Read | Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Says 'AAP B-Team of BJP', Questions CM Bhagwant Mann on Jailed MP Amritpal Singh.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Rangeilunda (8 cm), followed by Chhatrapur (7 cm) and 5cm in Aska, Buguda and Ganjam. Kakatpur and Gop in Puri district recorded 5 cm of rain each.

The IMD also predicted a rise in day temperatures by 4-6 degree Celsius over the next 4-5 days in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)