Nagpur, Mar 23 (PTI) An adult tiger was found dead with its four paws chopped off in Risala forest range in Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

The carcass was located at around 2pm in compartment 707 of Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra area in Risala's Warpani Beat, he said.

"The area is adjoining Nagalwadi range of Pench Tiger Reserve. The carcass is in a state of advanced degeneration and the death is estimated to have taken place seven to eight days ago. All four paws have been chopped off," he said.

Post mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to find out the cause of death, he said, adding that a probe into the matter had begun.

