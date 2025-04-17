Chandrapur, Apr 17 (PTI) A tiger that killed two persons and injured as many in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district was captured on Thursday, a senior forest official said.

In their attempt to further reduce man-animal conflicts after the attacks over the past few weeks, the forest department on Wednesday set up a trap, he said.

On Thursday, the 15-year-old male tiger, identified as T-3, was spotted in compartment No. 152 of Chichkheda beat under the Bramhapuri forest division. The big cat was subsequently tranquilised using a dart, the official said.

The tiger would be taken to the Gorewada animal rescue centre in Nagpur, the official added.

