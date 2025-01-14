Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) The tiger, which had crossed into West Bengal from neighbouring Jharkhand, reached Purulia district in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

The full-grown male tiger, which had been roaming in the forests of Kankrajhor in Jhargram district over the last two days, reached the Raika Hills in Bandwan range in Purulia, Chief Conservator of Forests S Kulandaivel told PTI.

"We have started relocating the nylon fencing from Kankrajhor to the adjacent area in Purulia district. Checking the fresh pug marks seen in the Raika Hills belt, we are of the view that the tiger is roaming there. Every attempt is being made to capture it," he said.

"A team from the Sundarban Tiger Reserve and forest guards from Jhargram-Bankura are monitoring its movement," he added.

Forty trap cameras have been installed along with trap-door cages, the official said, noting that the tiger does not have a radio collar.

Asked if the tiger had come from Palamu in Jharkhand, Kulandaivel said, "No, there is no such information. It is a wild animal that has come from somewhere in Jharkhand. It does not belong to any tiger conservation project."

People living within the 5 km radius of the Belpahari-Bandwan belt have been asked to not go out after dark.

"We are also repeatedly asking people not to cause any harm to the animal if they spot it," the officer said.

Last month, another tiger, Zeenat, had strayed into West Bengal from Odisha via Jharkhand. It was caught after days of chase by forest personnel of three states.

Another forest official said the male tiger is following the same route as Zeenat after entering West Bengal.

"It might be following the smell left in Zeenat's trail. It is common for tigers in the mating season," he said.

