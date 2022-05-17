Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): The TigerDivision troops of the Indian Army, on Tuesday, averted a major fire incident near Bari Brahmana in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Indian Army, this fire could have disrupted the railway traffic on the Jammu-Pathankot line.

"Prompt action by the troops of TigerDivision assisted the civil administration in controlling any further spread of fire," said an official statement by the Army.

Earlier on Monday night, a massive fire broke out in the Niaka, Panjgrain, and Ghambir Mughlan forest areas of the Union Territory; whereas a fire dousing operation in a forest near Katra continued for 2-3 days, as per the reports on Monday.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

