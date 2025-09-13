Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 13 (ANI): Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Manipur's Imphal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday.

The city is all decked up to welcome him.

Visuals from accross the state capital showed extensive deployment of police and security personnel.

PM Modi is on a three-day tour of five states -- Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar -- from September 13 to 15. During the visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the visit will begin from Mizoram, where the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore at Aizawl around 10 am. He will also address a public function. The projects cater to a wide range of sectors, including Railways, Roadways, Energy and Sports.

As part of the programme, Modi will flag off three new trains -- the Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, the Sairang-Guwahati Express and the Sairang-Kolkata Express. "Aizawl will now be directly connected with Delhi through a Rajdhani Express. The Sairang-Guwahati Express will facilitate movement between Mizoram and Assam, while the Sairang-Kolkata Express will directly connect Mizoram with Kolkata," the PMO said.

In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of key road projects, including the Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai-Siaha Road, which will provide all-weather connectivity and reduce travel time by nearly two hours. The foundation stone of the Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development will also be laid.

Strengthening the energy infrastructure in Mizoram, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a 30 TMTPA (thousand metric tonnes per annum) LPG Bottling Plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl.

In Manipur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur at 12:30 pm. These include the Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management project worth Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project; and working women's hostels at nine locations.

Later in the day, Modi will inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal and address a public gathering at around 2:30 pm. (ANI)

