Bhandara, Apr 6 (PTI) A sub-adult tigress was tranquilised and rescued from the vicinity of a human settlement in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, days after another big cat was captured in the district, an official said on Sunday.

The tigress was rescued on Saturday from an agricultural field in Gavrala village under the Lakhandur forest range.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Badminton Coach Rapes Teen Several Times Over 2 Years, Police Find Nude Pictures and Videos of 8 Girls on His Phone.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sanjay Mendhe said that the tigress had been moving closer to residential areas for the past few days, sparking demands for its capture, he said.

The big cat killed a bovine animal in Gavrala village on Saturday. After being alerted, a team of forest officials reached the spot, tranquilised the wild animal and rescued it, he said.

Also Read | 'No Love for Any Community': Uddhav Thackeray Alleges After Waqf Law, BJP Eying Land of Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Hindu Temples for Their 'Friends'.

Three days ago, a tigress was captured in the same forest range after she killed a farmer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)