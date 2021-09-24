New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A head warden of Tihar Jail was injured after she was attacked allegedly by a Nigerian inmate during a regular inspection inside the prison, police said on Thursday.

The injured head warden, Jyoti, is posted in jail no 6 (women prison) of Tihar, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Head Warden Jyoti along with Head matron Poonam and other staff members were checking the cells, police said.

The inquiry revealed that the checking was being carried out after DG Tihar Jail directed that there should be no rope in the cell, a police officer said.

According to police, when the two jail officials reached ward no. 3 of Central Jail no. 6 and started cutting the ropes in the same ward, a Nigerian inmate, Onos Elvelyno Narode, was showing reluctance. She snatched a kitchen knife from them and pretended to assault herself.

The jail officials thought she might not assault herself but she hit the knife and caused injury on thumb and finger of Jyoti, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

The Nigerian inmate is in judicial custody in a case of murder registered at Uttam Nagar police station in 2017, police said.

