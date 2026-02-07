Dubstep unveils its Valentine's Day 'Love on Loop' campaign with the launch of the limited-edition Buzz X12 Love Edition earbuds, available exclusively on Instamart. #madetoplay

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 7: This Valentine's season, Dubstep®, the fast-fashion consumer tech brand from the Nu Republic Universe, has launched its special Valentine's Day campaign -- Love on Loop -- alongside the launch of the Dubstep® Buzz X12 Wireless Earbuds - Love Edition.

Link - https://youtu.be/tJvIaIjgc1o

The offer is available exclusively on Instamart.

Designed around love, music, and spontaneity, the Love on Loop campaign rewards customers who shop last-minute but celebrate big. The campaign is open to all Swiggy users who purchase an eligible Dubstep® product on Instamart and participate as per the agreed terms and conditions.

Love on Loop - Campaign Rewards

As part of the campaign, 10 winners will be selected based on maximum spends on Dubstep products in Instamart during the campaign period:

Nine (9) winners will each receive dinner vouchers worth INR 3,000, ideal for a special Valentine's celebration.One (1) grand prize winner will receive air tickets for two to Goa, along with a chance to meet actor Abhay Deol, subject to availability and scheduling.

With the campaign Dubstep also unveiled the Dubstep® Buzz X12 Wireless Earbuds - Love Edition built to keep love -- and playlists -- on loop.

Designed in a bold, Valentine-inspired passion-red finish, and metallic earbuds - the Buzz X12 combines expressive design with powerful everyday performance.

Powered by Bluetooth v6.0 and tuned with X-Bass® technology, the Buzz X12 delivers deep bass, clear vocals, and immersive sound. With Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), calls remain crystal clear even in noisy environments. The earbuds also offer up to 60 hours of total playtime, intuitive touch controls, and a comfortable all-day fit, making them ideal for both gifting and everyday use. With Instamart's quick-commerce delivery, customers can receive the Buzz X12 Love Edition within minutes -- making Valentine's gifting effortless, even at the last moment.

Commenting on the campaign, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic Universe, said: "Valentine's Day is about moments, not planning weeks in advance. With Love on Loop, we wanted to blend instant access with real emotion. Dubstep® is built for spontaneity -- loud, expressive, and ready when you are. Partnering with Instamart lets us deliver that vibe in minutes."

Reimagining Valentine's Gifting

By blending quick-commerce speed, expressive product design, and experience-led rewards, Dubstep® and Instamart are reimagining Valentine's Day gifting -- where speed meets emotion, music stays on loop, and vibes never wait.

