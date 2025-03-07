New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Tihar Jail celebrated International Women's Day with the inmates showcasing their talent through cultural performances and competitions in women's prison jail number 6, an official said on Friday.

The event, aimed at promoting women's empowerment, was inaugurated by DG (Prisons) Satish Golcha who lit the ceremonial lamp.

The celebration featured a variety of performances, beginning with a welcome song. Foreign inmates presented a dance reflecting their cultural heritage, followed by a fashion show by both inmates and staff.

A skit highlighting women's progress in society was also showcased. Traditional performances like Gidda and a special Holi dance also took place.

Inmates who participated in creative competitions such as poster-making, essay writing and 'mehndi' designing were rewarded with small gift hampers as a token of encouragement, the official said.

