Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the time has come for the people of Telangana to teach the Congress government a fitting lesson for "deceiving" them. Speaking at a public gathering, KTR announced that BRS's Jaitra Yatra (victory streak) would commence from the Jubilee Hills by-election, scheduled for November 11.

KTR criticised the Congress, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its promises and had dashed the hopes of the poor. He claimed that during KCR's rule, Telangana witnessed inclusive development and welfare.

"We provided free drinking water up to 20,000 litres, established Basthi Dawakhanas, offered meals for just ₹5, increased pensions, launched Ramzan Thofas, and implemented numerous welfare programmes. Even the property tax was removed in certain areas. KCR treated the poor like his own family," he said.

He recalled major infrastructure works, including the construction of a large flyover at Shaikpet, and pointed out that people of Hyderabad and GHMC had always stood by BRS in every election. "But today, the Congress government has drowned citizens in debt. They have deceived farmers, women, and the elderly alike," he added.

KTR urged the people of Jubilee Hills not to fall for Congress's empty promises again. "We may have been deceived once, but let not the people of Jubilee Hills be fooled. The Congress showed false heavens in the palm of their hand and misled many. Now, people from villages are coming forward to campaign here, determined to expose the Congress lies," he said.

Criticising the Congress manifesto, KTR said it was treated like a "guarantee card," not a sacred political document. "They promised ₹2,500 for every woman above 18, scooters for young women, and one tola of gold for marriages. But what have they actually done? The same pensions continued from KCR's time. In two years, Revanth Reddy hasn't laid a single foundation stone or built a single house in Hyderabad. Every morning, all he does is pick up the mic to criticise KCR," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress government's double standards, KTR said, "They boast about giving free bus travel for women, but they doubled the fares for men. They give with one hand and take back with the other. When Congress leaders come to your doorstep, show them your pending dues card and ask where your guarantees are."

KTR detailed the arrears owed by the Congress government: ₹60,000 pending per woman under the Mahalakshmi scheme, ₹48,000 to senior citizens and widows, and huge dues to farmers. He accused the Congress of deceiving all sections -- BCs, Dalits, Hindus, Muslims, and Christians alike -- and failing to deliver even after promising ₹4,000 crore for minorities' welfare.

"It's time to give Congress a shock, or they'll never learn. If people continue voting for them despite being cheated, they will assume their misdeeds are acceptable," KTR warned, recalling that the Congress had failed to win even a single seat across Hyderabad in the last elections.

He declared that Telangana's poor, workers, and farmers are now looking towards Jubilee Hills, where BRS's renewed political march will begin. Urging people to vote for BRS in the upcoming elections on November 11, KTR said, "Your vote will decide Telangana's future. Let's safeguard the development and progress achieved under KCR's leadership."

Meanwhile, several leaders, including former BJP Shaikpet Division President Thota Mahesh, joined BRS at Telangana Bhavan. KTR welcomed them into the party by draping them with the pink scarf, symbolising their induction. The new members pledged to work for people's welfare under the leadership of KCR and KTR. (ANI)

