Agartala, Dec 4 (PTI) The Tipra Women Federation (TWF) on Wednesday staged a demonstration against the Tripura government's proposal to convert Pushpabant Palace into a five-star hotel.

TWF, the women's wing of the Tipra Motha Party, has been vehemently opposing the government's move to convert the palace, built in 1917 by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Debbarma, into a five-star hotel.

Also Read | ISRO PROBA-3 Mission Launch Delayed: Indian Space Agency Reschedules Launch of PSLV-C59 After Detecting 'Anomaly'.

"We have learnt that the government plans to hand over Pushpabant Palace for setting up a five-star hotel. We strongly oppose the move as it is associated with the history, culture and heritage of the Manikya dynasty. If the government wants, they can build a five-star hotel in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) headquarters at Khumulwng in West Tripura," TWF president Manihar Debbarma told reporters.

She further explained that people did not oppose when President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stone to make Pushpabant Palace a museum, as it would preserve the heritage and culture of the Manikya dynasty.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony: State Governor CP Radhakrishnan Invites Devendra Fadnavis To Form Govt, Oath-Taking Ceremony on December 5 in Presence of PM Narendra Modi.

Debbarma also expressed dismay over the renaming of Astable Ground to Swami Vivekananda Stadium during the Left Front regime.

"The Left Front government had renamed Astable Ground, just adjacent to Ujjayanta Palace, as Swami Vivekananda Ground. Now, this government has moved to convert Pushpabant Palace into a hotel. To oppose this move, we held a six-hour demonstration in front of the palace," she said.

Debbarma added that the TWF wants the government to maintain ‘status quo' of the royal property.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)