Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 7 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that the participation of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha MLAs in the state government will pave the way for inclusive development and contribute to achieving 'Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura, and Unnata Tripura'. TIPRA Motha MLAs Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma took oaths as Minister and Minister of State at Raj Bhavan earlier in the day. "Both tribal and non-tribal communities are working together to make Tripura Srestha Tripura. This participation will facilitate inclusive development and contribute to realizing our vision of 'Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura, Unnata Tripura'," CM Saha said.

In a post on X earlier in the day, CM Saha said, "I welcome @tipra_official (the main opposition in #Tripura) to the journey of #ViksitBharat under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. I also thank HM Amit Shah, who consistently guided and facilitated the way for the alliance." CM Saha extended congratulations to Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma for taking the oath as Minister and Minister of State, respectively, on Thursday at Raj Bhawan in Agartala.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2024: 123-Foot-Tall Shiva Statue To Be Inaugurated in Odisha on Occasion of Maha Shivaratri on March 8.

The central government signed the crucial tripartite agreement with the Tripura government and the TIPRA Motha in the national capital on Saturday for the development of the state's indigenous population.

The accord was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore.

Also Read | CBI Busts Human Trafficking Network Sending Indians to Russia-Ukraine War Zone.

Under the pact, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura relating to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language.

Along with this, it was agreed to constitute a Joint Working Group/Committee to work out and implement the mutually agreed points on all the above-mentioned issues in a time-bound manner to ensure a solution.

To maintain a conducive atmosphere for the implementation of the pact, all stakeholders shall refrain from resorting to any form of protest/agitation, starting from the day of signing of the agreement, the pact said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)