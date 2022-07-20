New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The BJP has asked its members to sing the devotional song 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' and the national song 'Vande Mataram' during the morning processions to be held as part of its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark the 75th anniversary of independence.

The BJP has issued directions to all its state units, MPs and MLAs across the country asking them to participate in the week-long 'Har Ghar Trianga' campaign starting August 9, party general secretary Arun Singh said in a note issued to all state units.

Earlier this week, BJP president J P Nadda, and senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a virtual meeting with the party's office-bearers, state unit presidents and organisational general secretaries, and instructed them to participate in the campaign.

Following the meeting, Nadda issued a directive to party members across the country, listing the programmes to be held as part of this campaign, the note read.

On the first two days of the campaign, the party workers have been asked to publicise the campaign, carry out 'Tiranga Yatra' and hoist flags at markets and other public places to create a patriotic atmosphere in the country, according to the note.

The BJP has asked its workers to carry out morning processions for two days starting August 11, sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', which is considered Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan, and the national song 'Vande Mataram', in every ward and village of the country.

On the last two days of the campaign, the party workers have been asked to ensure that the national flag is hoisted at 20 crore houses in the country, according to the note.

During the BJP's national executive earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked party workers to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' festival as part of 'Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

