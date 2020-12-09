New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chief Y V Subba Reddy called on Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday and requested him to upgrade Sri Venkateswara Vedic University to the status of a central university.

According to a statement, the TTD chairman submitted a memorandum to the government listing the demand.

"The Centre has recently given national (central) status to three educational institutions and in the same manner, I request the Union government to accord national status to SV Vedic University which will be the first of its kind in the country," Reddy told the minister.

Sri Venkateswara Vedic University was started in 2006 by TTD as a state-level university to widen the canvas of Vedic studies.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) accorded recognition to the university in 2007 under Section 2(F).

The UGC provides financial assistance to eligible colleges which are included under Section 2(F) of the UGC Act.

"Now I urge the government to take necessary steps for UGC recognising the Vedic University under 12 B category (which will make the university eligible for central assistance)," Reddy said.

The university has various courses in Vedic Studies. In order to safeguard and spread the Sanathana dharma and encourage Vedic studies, TTD has been running Vedic schools and is providing financial help to 80 Vedic Gurukuls.

The TTD chairman has submitted another memorandum urging the Centre to revive the TTD quota in Sri Venkateswara College in Delhi. The quota was withdrawn in 2016, the statement added.

