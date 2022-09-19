Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 19 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the Titagarh bombing case in a school and sought a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry for the same on Monday.

This comes days after a bomb explosion occurred on the terrace of Titagarh Free India High School in West Bengal.

As per the letter to Shah, the incident occurred at 11:00 am on September 17 when classes were underway in the state-aided institute.

"When the teachers settled down and mustered the courage to go upstairs to survey the terrace, they found bomb splinters on the roof and one-half of the roof was completely damaged due to the explosion", read the letter.

Addressing the letter to Home Minister, Adhikari wrote that the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate has tried its best to downplay the incident.

Adhikari further urged Shah to attach utmost importance to the matter and also demanded an NIA inquiry. "I firmly believe that they lack the appetite to unravel the root cause of such incidents. The roots run much deeper and it's time to unearth it and take proper action to prevent it from occurring in the future", he wrote.

As per claims, the crude bomb explosion rocked the entire school building and triggered massive panic among students and teachers.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

