Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) Bomb squad personnel visited the site of the explosion in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Monday to investigate the blast that killed three people, police said.

A TMC worker was among the three people killed in the explosion that happened at a house in Bhupatinagar on Friday. The blast happened hours ahead of a rally by senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday in the nearby Kanthi area.

The bomb squad collected samples from the spot, police said.

Questioning why it took so long for the bomb squad to visit the spot, a group of BJP activists tried to go near the site. They also questioned why forensic experts have not been called yet for the investigation.

Soon, a scuffle broke out as TMC supporters gathered at the spot and tried to stop the BJP workers, police said.

Some people received minor injuries in the melee, they said.

Police said they took the four-five BJP supporters in custody to prevent them from being mobbed by the TMC supporters who were more in number.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel chased away the mob, bringing the situation under control.

"We are cordoning off the spot so that evidence is not destroyed," a police officer said.

The impact of the blast was such that the kuchcha house, where it happened, was blown off.

Demanding an NIA probe, the BJP alleged that the explosion happened accidentally when TMC workers were making crude bombs. The TMC claimed that bombs were being made to attack Banerjee's rally on Saturday.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha alleged that supporters of his party were attacked in the area as they tried to prevent a cover-up of the incident by the police.

"BJP supporters went there to ensure that TMC does not destroy evidence linked to the blast, but they were assaulted in front of the police," Sinha claimed.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP wants to foment trouble in the area and does not want the truth to come out.

"BJP sent men to the area to create disturbance, but they were thwarted by the villagers," he claimed.

