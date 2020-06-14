India News | TMC, BJP Workers Clash over Construction of Party Office in West Bengal

Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): A clash broke out between All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday in Bardhaman city of West Bengal.

The TMC and BJP party workers had a dispute over the construction of a party office in Jamalpur police station area.

Assembled in huge crowds, the party workers were also seen flouting the social distancing norms amidst the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Earlier, the state police had reported a lathi-charge after a family dispute turned into a clash allegedly between the TMC and BJP supporters in Howrah district. (ANI)

