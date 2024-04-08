India News | TMC Delegation Leaves from Kolkata, to Meet Election Commission Bench in Delhi

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. "Today a team of 10 representatives is going to Delhi to appeal to the Election Commission for a level playing fied between all political parties before the polls," TMC MP Dola Sen said speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport.

Agency News ANI| Apr 08, 2024 10:48 AM IST
India News | TMC Delegation Leaves from Kolkata, to Meet Election Commission Bench in Delhi
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 8 (ANI): Days before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections kicks off in West Bengal, a 10-member All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) delegation departed from the Kolkata airport for Delhi on Monday to meet the full bench of the polling body.

The Trinamool delegation has alleged abuse of federal probe agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-run central government and has appealed to the poll body to create a level-playing field for all political parties before the upcoming general elections.

"Today a team of 10 representatives is going to Delhi to appeal to the Election Commission for a level playing fied between all political parties before the polls," TMC MP Dola Sen said speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport.

Sen said that the central investigative agencies are not arresting top leaders from various opposition political parties, they are targeting party workers as well.

"The CBI, ED, NIA, Income Tax is being abused by the central government. You have already seen that two Chief Ministers Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal have been arrested and they are conspiring here as well. .. two of our workers were arrested..Since the Model Code of Conduct is in place these should not happen now. It may start from June 4 onwards. We appealed to the Election Commission but they did not take any action," Sen said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said that the arrest of two TMC workers by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) last week is not only "unethical but also illegal".

"They are also arresting several workers of our party through the NIA. Day before yesterday they arrested two of our workers in Purba Medinipur. Did the NIA suddenly remember a case from 2022 just before 2024 polls? This is not only unethical but also illegal," the TMC leader added.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh had earlier made a strong accusation that on March 26, BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari visited an NIA SP-level officer's residence and handed him a list, based on which the NIA is planning they shoddy investigation, spreading terror and arresting TMC booth-level workers.

The NIA on Saturday arrested two key conspirators linked to the December 2022 Bhupatinagar blast case amidst strong opposition from a disorderly crowd in West Bengal's East Medinipore district, resulting in injuries to an agency officer and the vandalization of an official vehicle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

