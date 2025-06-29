Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said on Saturday that the probe in the rape incident of a female student is going on war footing and stressed that TMC-led West Bengal government has "zero tolerance" for crime against women.

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday, June 25. Kolkata police has formed a five-member Special team to investigate the incident.

Also Read | Bhopal's Aishbagh Railway Overbridge Sparks Outrage Over Hazardous Design; MP CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 8 Engineers, Orders Inquiry.

The three accused, Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, who the Police have named, have been remanded to police custody till July 1(ANI)

https://x.com/MahuaMoitra/status/1938941051194007660

Also Read | Supaul Food Poisoning: 80 Fall Ill After Eating Mid-Day Meals in Bihar, Children Allege Khichdi Prepared Under MDM Made From Rotten Rice.

"College student's rape investigation on war footing - @KolkataPolice identified & arrested all accused within 12 hrs, sent to 4 day custody. @AITCofficial & state govt has zero tolerance for crime against women - swiftest action taken in rape & POCSO cases. Unlike @BJP4India who glorify, garland & reward rapists & killers, " Moitra who represents the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency said in social media post X on Saturday.

South Suburban Division DC Bidisha Kalita on Saturday said that the crime scene was recreated by the police, and the statement of the victim has been recorded.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an all-out attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over the alleged gangrape incident, with the party demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh told ANI, "What is the relationship between the gang rape accused and the TMC? Why do accused often emerge as members of the TMC party? In this case, the accused is also found to be a member of TMC. All of this is happening when the West Bengal Chief Minister is a woman... I believe Bengal has now become synonymous with anarchy, corruption, and nepotism. I strongly demand that a government that fails to protect its women must be dismissed. It is disgraceful to see MPs standing with the accused, claiming it was a matter of friendship or asking 'what should we do.' Such behaviour from TMC leaders, who are trying to shield the accused, is shameful... Mamata Banerjee should resign immediately..."

The incident that comes 10 months after the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case has triggered a major political row in West Bengal. Congress and the BJP earlier in the day held separate protests over the incident.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers also held a 'Mashal March' demanding justice for the rape survivor.

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday, June 25. The police have arrested three persons, including the main accused, and a five-member Special team has been formed to investigate the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)