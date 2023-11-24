Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) In sparking a fresh debate on the balance between old guards and young Turks within the party, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday refuted claims of discord between party supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, underscoring the essential contribution of both leaders to the party's advancement.

Ghosh's remarks, known as a close associate of the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, surfaced a day after the party supremo advocated giving due respect to senior members.

"There is no tiff between the old and the new. It is not about Mamata Banerjee against Abhishek Banerjee; both are a team. The party needs both of them. However, I feel that any major programme of TMC cannot be held without Abhishek Banerjee. His photograph should have been there at the programme yesterday," Ghosh told a news channel.

Ghosh referred to the TMC's convention at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday, where Abhishek was absent due to an eye checkup. The main stage prominently featured a giant cutout of Mamata Banerjee but lacked a picture of Abhishek.

"What our party supremo said yesterday is right that seniors must be given adequate respect. But that doesn't mean that seniors will continue to occupy posts and the juniors will continue to slog for years. It is for the seniors to decide when they will decide to hang their boots to pave the way for juniors," Ghosh remarked.

Ghosh's comments rekindled memories of a two-year-old internal struggle within the TMC between the old guard and the young faction.

Amidst murmurs of an alleged power struggle, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee dissolved all national office bearer committees, including the post of national general secretary held by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Subsequently, a new committee was formed, and Abhishek was reinstated as the party's national general secretary.

Since then, Abhishek has not only gained prominence within the party but is also considered a de facto number two in the state's ruling dispensation.

