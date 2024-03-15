New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Two Trinamool Congress MPs -- Arjun Singh and Dibyendu Adhikari -- joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Singh represents West Bengal's Barrackpur in the Lok Sabha and Adhikari the Tamluk constituency.

They joined the BJP at its headquarters here in the presence of party national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya.

Singh, who had earlier joined the BJP in 2019 after quitting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and defeated the then-TMC candidate on the Barrackpur seat, had returned to the TMC again in 2022 even as he remained a BJP MP on Parliament record.

He announced that he was leaving the TMC days after being dropped from the Mamata Banerjee-led party's list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Dibyendu Adhikari is the brother of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

