Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after one of their party functionaries, as claimed by the TMC, got attested for being involved in illicit trade.

West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the BJP Kisan Morcha leader has joined "illicit trade" while farmers are protesting at the Delhi borders.

"Sabyasachi Ghosh is the Howrah District Secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha. On one side farmers are tormented and here Howrah Kisan Morcha Secretary has joined illicit trade. Two minors and four women were rescued from a hotel where the illicit sex trade was being practised," Bhattacharya said speaking to ANI.

"They keep asking us for proof. Though we take steps on various such issues that come up like this, the BJP people are not doing so. They are first asking for proof," she added.

The BJP Howrah branch has however stated that Sabyasachi Ghosh is not associated with their party.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to West Bengal in the first week of March, Bhattacharya claimed that PM Modi is not able to come to terms with the fact that Bengal remains the only state in the country to be governed by a woman Chief Minister.

"Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to West Bengal. Why has Bengal become important in one week? This is because our state has a woman CM and in the entire country there is only one woman CM. The BJP is not able to face this. Despite taking several measures they have not been able to change anything. Everyone knows about our Chief Minister's struggles and how he has been elected to power thrice. The Prime Minister is not able to stomach that...The elections have not yet been declared. Even then he is coming thrice in a week," the Minister said.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar announced that PM Modi will address a public rally in Arambagh and Krishnanagar in the state on March 1 and 2 respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold another rally in the first week of March in Barasat, a subdivision in North 24 Parganas district and next to Sandeshkhali village, where alleged atrocities against women have been committed by TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides, a party source said. (ANI)

