Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) Singer turned politician Babul Supriyo, who was recently elected to the Assembly on a Trinamool Congress ticket, on Thursday regaled its members with a song by Rabindranath Tagore.

As Supriyo started speaking in support of a bill in the House, some TMC MLAs shouted “Babul, ekta gaan hoye jak," (Babul, let there be a song) to which Supriyo smiled but initially did not oblige.

Supriyo proceeded with his speech which is his first in the House. However, as he wrapped up, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay made the same request and he was joined by several other TMC legislators including party chief whip Nirmal Ghosh.

"This house has been witness to such things in the past. Babul, please regale us with a song," Bandyopadhyay said. Supriyo, a former BJP MP and union minister, then broke into the Tagore song “Amar mon bole chai chai go....” temporarily turning the serious mood of the House into a different place.

All the members of the House, including BJP MLAs, heard in rapt attention and thumped the desk when it ended.

Incidentally, when Supriyo started his speech, he was jeered at by BJP members who are yet to reconcile to his switching camps from the BJP to the TMC in last September.

"I feel rejuvenated by your response. It shows you still love me," Supriyo said sarcastically and continued his speech.

A few months back, singer-turned-TMC MLA Aditi Munshi had sung another Tagore song "Ore Grihobasi" invoking the Doljatra utsav (Holi festival) in March before members of the House at the request of the Speaker.

