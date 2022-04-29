Kolkata, April 29 (PTI) TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh Friday took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's likely visit to West Bengal next week, his first since the state poll, and said he will be meeting a faction-ridden state BJP unit.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya hit back saying TMC should first set its own house in order and then comment on other political parties.

Ghosh slammed state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar for saying that West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee had gone to New Delhi to seek funds for the state.

In the federal structure every chief minister has the right to place their demands, Ghosh, also general secretary of TMC in West Bengal, said.

According to Majumdar, Shah is likely to visit the state for three days from May 4 when other than some official engagements, he will hold meetings with the state party leaders, party MLAs and MPs.

Taking at dig at Shah's likely visit, Ghosh told reporters "This will be Amit Shah Ji's first visit to the state after BJP's dreams of capturing 200 plus seats in the 2021 assembly poll were shattered. But he has an uphill task at hand as he will be meeting a faction-ridden saffron camp in which the state party president Sukanta Majumdar is against his predecessor Dilip Ghosh. The state unit is not on the same page with its own legislative party".

Ghosh, however, sought to clarify his position by saying that he will not comment on internal party programmes of other political parties. "But it is a very sorry state of affairs in Bengal BJP".

Hitting out at the BJP for the comment made by Majumdar on Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit, he said "Every chief minister has the right to place their state's demands before the Centre. The Centre owes Bengal Rs 97,000 crore. Besides, the BJP leaders should not forget that the funds belong to the Government of India, which is the taxpayers' money. It does not belong to that party".

Banerjee left for the national capital on Friday on a two-day visit to attend a national conclave on the pendency of cases across courts in the country slated to be held on Saturday.

Reacting sharply to Ghosh's comment on the party, Samik Bhattacharya said. "We have seen how senior leaders of TMC were quarrelling with each other just a few weeks ago. It should first set its own house in order and then comment on other parties".

Bhattacharya was referring to the war of words between the TMC old guard and the Gen X leaders on various organisational matters a few months ago.

In the state poll despite the high pitched campaign by BJP, the party had bagged only 77 seats. The Trinamool Congress led by feisty Mamata Banerjee had stormed bck to power for the third consecutive time by winning 213 seats.

