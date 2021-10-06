New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): In Delhi High Court, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee has challenged a Delhi Court order directing her to appear before it physically on October 12, in connection with a coal smuggling case.

The hearing in the matter was listed for Wednesday in Delhi High court before Justice Yogesh Khanna. The hearing was adjourned for October 8 as the concerned bench didn't assemble on Wednesday. The concerned bench is also examining the Abhishek Banerjee petition challenging several summonses to the couple by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the matter.

The petitioner is seeking the setting aside and quashing of the trial court orders dated 18.09.2021 and 30.09.2021 passed by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House District Court, issuing summons to the petitioner for her personal physical appearance in New Delhi.

The plea states that ED complaint against her deserves to be set aside for being false, malicious and vexatious. A perusal of the record would show that the impugned prosecution is a vindictive abuse of the process of law by the Respondent (ED) and hence deserves to be quashed at the threshold.

On September 30, 2021, Rujira Banerjee had appeared virtually citing personal reasons for travelling to Delhi before the Court. Lawyer court directed her to appear before it physically on October 12, 2021.

The court had issued summons to her on a complaint of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought issuance of warrant against her for non-appearance before it.

Appearing for ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had strongly opposed the petition filed by Abhishek Banerjee and Rujira Banerjee challenging ED Summons.

Abhishek Banerjee was represented by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal in the matter. (ANI)

