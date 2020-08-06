Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) TMC turncoat Humayun Kabir, who has switched parties four times in the last eight years and had even joined BJP in 2018, rejoined Mamata Banerjee's party on Thursday.

Kabir, a former minister, rejoined TMC at a public programme at Baharampore in Murshidabad district, party sources said.

The opposition parties claimed that Kabir is a known turncoat in West Bengal and with his latest act "seems to have broken all records of switching alliances".

Kabir said the allegations are "baseless" and that he had rejoined TMC as he wants to fight against the communal politics of BJP.

Kabir, who began his political career in Congress was known be a close aide of senior Congress leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

After the change of guard in West Bengal in 2011, Kabir, then a Congress MLA from Rejinagar assembly seat, switched over to TMC in 2012. He was made a minister of state but had to resign from the post after he failed to win the by-election from his seat.

He was expelled from TMC in 2015 after differences cropped up between the party and him.

He rejoined Congress in 2017 only to leave it in a year.

In 2018, BJP leader Mukul Roy facilitated his entry to BJP. Within a year and a half, Kabir has again switched over to TMC.

On Thursday, during a party programme at Rejinagar, Kabir was handed over the party flag by the Murshidabad district TMC leadership.

He has broken all records as a turncoat in Bengal politics. He doesnt have any political acceptability among the masses, the district BJP leadership said.

The TMC leadership claimed that Kabir's rejoining the party would strengthen the organisation in the district. PTI

