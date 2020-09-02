Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 2 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) will stage a protest across West Bengal on September 8, 14, and 20 over the "Centre's failure to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to states citing revenue shortfall."

During a press conference, state Minister Partha Chatterjee said, "TMC will stage a protest across the state on September 8, 14, and 20 over the Centre's failure to pay GST dues."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same and urged him to "intervene" on the matter "to rekindle the trust between states and the Centre at the GST Council".

"I am deeply anguished by the GST imbroglio, which tantamounts to a betrayal of the trust and moral responsibility of the Government of India towards the states, violating the very premise of federalism," said Banerjee in the letter.

The two borrowing options to meet the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation requirement for 2020-21 consequent to the discussions in the 41st meeting of the GST Council held on August 27 has been communicated to states which could, in turn, communicate their preference within seven working days, the Finance Ministry said on August 29. (ANI)

