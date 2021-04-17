North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra complained of breathing problems when polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections was underway. However, his condition has been reported stable.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Gautam Baul said: "Right now he is stable. His blood pressure, circulation and blood sugar are normal. He should be kept in close observation till next week."

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday adjourned the polling at the Jangipur Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district scheduled for April 26 during the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections after the death of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi.

To curb the spread of COVID-19 in the elections, the Commission decided to curtail the timings of campaigns for the three remaining phases and extended the silence period to 72 hours for each of the phases.

West Bengal saw 78.36 per cent voter turnout till 6.30 pm in the fifth phase of the assembly election on Saturday. Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab said that the polling "was held peacefully" in 15,789 polling stations spread across 45 assembly constituencies.

The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22, wherein 306 candidates will contest for 43 constituencies across four districts. (ANI)

