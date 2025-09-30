Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI): A devastating accident occurred at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu, where a steel arch collapsed, resulting in the deaths of nine workers on Tuesday.

According to Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), these workers were from Assam and the surrounding areas. The BHEL official has arrived at the spot.

"There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters.

The preliminary reports indicate that one worker suffered serious injuries. The injured individuals were taken to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai.

According to police officials, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities are conducting a further probe into the matter.

"More than 10 others were seriously hurt in the collapse incident. The victims have been rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident," said Avadi Police Commissionerate.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another part of the country, six workers were killed and six others were injured after the roof of a structure collapsed at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur. According to officials, the incident occurred at the Siltara industrial area.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to ensure that the injured receive proper medical care.

In a post on X, CM Sai said, "We have received the distressing news of the death of six workers and injuries to several workers in the accident that occurred at the factory located in Siltara, Raipur. Instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure better arrangements for the treatment of the injured." (ANI).

