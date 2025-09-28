Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order S Davidson Devasirvatham on Sunday responded to the Karur stampede that left 40 people dead and several others injured, asserting that it was not an "intelligence failure" and that adequate arrangements had been made for the TVK chief Vijay's political rally.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally on Saturday reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

The ADGP said that street lighting was sufficient at the venue but acknowledged that certain conditions for crowd management had been violated.

Speaking to the media, he said, "...they (TVK) requested permission to conduct this event at a place called Light House Raundana. This was not accepted by the police because it was considered a high-risk place, with a petrol pump on the left and the Amaravati River bridge on the right. So the officers decided it was not advisable to give permission there. They requested another location, which was also inspected, and they were informed that the number of people they planned to bring could not be accommodated there. As an alternative, we suggested this place because a political party had recently organised an event there with approximately 12,000 to 15,000 people, and it had passed off very peacefully. So, they also went and saw the place. Finally, they agreed."

The authorities had received written approval from the organisers before the event proceeded.

"They gave us in writing that we could be allowed to hold the event there... No, it was not an intelligence failure... There were adequate streetlights there... Yes, some conditions were violated. A case has been registered, and the investigation will reveal who is involved," the ADGP added.

Earlier today, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay announced that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally.

In an emotional post penned down on X, the TVK chief said that he was at a "loss for words" to express the pain his heart endured, further stating the faces of the deceased kept flashing through his mind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

PM Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.

Sharing an X post, PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

On Saturday, the tragedy left 40 people dead and several others injured at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur late Saturday night, met the injured, and paid tribute to those who lost their lives. He announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment. (ANI)

