Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) An ordinance to "ban online gaming" involving betting, was promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government on Friday in the backdrop of suicides by gamers who allegedly lost money.

The ordinance was promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit based on a proposal from the state government.

It provides for provisions including "banning the persons who are wagering or betting in cyber space using computers or any communication device or resource," a Raj Bhavan release here said.

