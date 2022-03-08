Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assembly would meet on March 18 and the budget for 2022-23 would be presented, the legislative Assembly secretariat said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Apple Event 2022 Live News Updates: iPhone SE 5G, 27-Inch 7K Display, iPad Air 5 Launch Expected Tonight.

The House would convene at the Assembly hall in the state Secretariat at 10 AM on March 18, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said in an official release.

Also Read | Apple's New iPad Air Likely To Come With Silicon M1 Processor: Report.

The TN Assembly's first session for 2022 began in January with the Governor's Address and last month the House had adopted again the anti-NEET Bill. Later, the House was adjourned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)