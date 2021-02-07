Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 471 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 8.41 lakh while the toll touched 12,383 with a single fatality.

The new infections include 151 from here, one each from the United Arab Emirates and Maharashtra and the remainder was scattered across the state, a health department bulletin said.

The 8.41 lakh plus tally covers 2,32,316 from the state capital.

A 67-year old woman, without any co-morbidities, admitted in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital succumbed to the infection and the death toll of 12,383 includes 4,114 from here.

The active cases stood at 4,389 with 498 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and in total 8,25,025 people have got cured.

As many as 53,530 samples were tested and cumulatively, 1.63 crore specimens have been examined in 254 COVID-19 labs of the state.

