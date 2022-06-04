Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday flagged off 25 e-vehicles to be used by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials to reduce the carbon footprint.

Also Read | Sangrur By-Election 2022: Akali Dal Nominates Beant Singh Killer's Sister Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana for Bypoll.

The vehicles, procured at a cost of Rs 3.42 crore by the government, were handed over to the officials on the eve of World Environment Day.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2022: India's Green Cover Spreads Across 81 Million Hectares, Carbon Footprints Also Increasing.

The Chief Minister gave away 'Pasumai' awards to district collectors -- Aneesh Sekhar (Madurai), D Mohan (Villupuram) and B Murugesh (Tiruvannamalai) -- in recognition of their efforts in protecting and promoting the environment.

Also, Stalin presented six satellite phones to officials of Tamil Nadu Water Resource Department deployed at the Mullaiperiyar dam site and also at Mullaiperiyar and Thekkady camps to facilitate better communication.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)