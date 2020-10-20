Chennai, Oct 20 (PTI) A Martyrs Memorial, established at the state police headquarters in recognition of personnel who died while discharging their duty, besides those who succumbed to Covid-19, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday.

On the eve of the Police Commemoration Day, Palaniswami also inaugurated a water fountain and planted a sapling at the police headquarters, an official release here said.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 in memory of the 10 CRPF personnel killed by the Chinese Army on the same date in Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959, the release said.

This year, 29 police personnel posted on covid prevention duties succumbed to the deadly pathogen while three others were killed while discharging their duty, the release said.

Since 1950, 151 police personnel in the state had laid down their lives while "maintaining law and order, attempting to apprehend criminals (and) protecting people" and the details of these persons, besides those who died of Covid-19, have been inscribed in the Martyrs memorial, it said.

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, Principal Home Secretary SK Prabakar and DGP JK Tripathy were present.PTI SA

