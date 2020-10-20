New Delhi, October 20: The opinion poll conducted by Lokniti-CSDS predicted a return for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar with a slim majority. Although the survey backed the prospects of another term for the BJP-JD(U) government, it also serves as a caution for the ruling camp over its fading popularity. Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav Says Nitish Kumar Did Injustice to Chirag Paswan.

According to the Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll, the coalition of BJP, JD(U) and two smaller parties - HAM(S) and VIP - will cumulatively win 133-143 constituencies. The numbers, if turns out to be accurate, would be above the halfway majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

The Mahagathbandhan alliance is predicted to win 88-98 seats. The coalition, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, also comprises of the Congress, Left parties and JMM. Maximum among the seats would be bagged by the RJD, which has retained the lion's share in the seat-sharing pact.

The Lok Janshakti Party of Chirag Paswan is not expected to create a major difference. As per the survey, the LJP may bag 2-6 seats, whereas, Others including the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) of Upendra Kushwaha, Asaduddin Owaisi and Mayawati, are predicted to win 6-10 constituencies.

In terms of vote share, the NDA is expected to secure 38 percent of the total votes. The Mahagathbandhan is predicted to grab 32 percent of the electoral share, followed by 7 percent for the LJP, 6 percent for the GDSF and remaining 17 percent for smaller parties and independent candidates.

The survey also claimed that Nitish Kumar is preferred as the Chief Minister by 31 percent of the respondents, followed by 27 percent who picked RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Only 6 percent preferred Chirag Paswan as their CM.

