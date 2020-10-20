Patna, October 20: A pair of slippers were hurled at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav at a public rally in Aurangabad on Tuesday. According to a video shared by news agency ANI, Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, and Mahagathbandhan CM candidate, was attacked with slippers while he was campaigning for an RJD's candidate in Aurangabad district, which is around 125 km from Patna. A close look at the 0.15 second video released by ANI shows that a slipper was thrown at him which was completely missed but the other one fell on his lap. Yadav was attacked when he went on the state amid slogans by his party worker in his support.

Earlier in the day, Yadav claimed that National Democratic Alliance leaders were 'desperate and disappointed' as the Grand Alliance had gained political ground in the run-up to the Assembly elections. "The NDA has thrown all its leaders to corner one person. They are desperate and disappointed now due to definite defeat in the political battle in Bihar," the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly said. Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav Says Nitish Kumar did Injustice to Chirag Paswan.

Slippers Hurled at RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav in Aurangabad (Watch Video)

#WATCH Bihar: A pair of slippers hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at a public rally in Aurangabad, today. pic.twitter.com/7G5ZIH8Kku — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Election campaigns are underway in poll bound Bihar and political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters ahead of the upcoming polls in the state. The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases -- for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The counting of votes and results will be declared on November 10.

