Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday ordered construction of two halls close to the memorial of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar to help people pay their respects with ease and prevent over crowding.

The birth anniversary of Muthuramalinga Thevar --Thevar Jayanthi-- on October 30 is observed as a state event and besides leaders, people gather in large numbers at his memorial at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district to pay their respects.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Three Senior Congress Leaders, Including Former Jaipur Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal, Join BJP Ahead of Polls (Watch Video).

Every year, during the anniversary, people gather in front of the memorial and wait for long hours in the open space for their turn to pay respects and on such occasions, the government puts up temporary shelters.

An official release said people have been representing to the government to construct a permanent structure to prevent over crowding during Thevar Jayanthi and help them pay their respects with ease.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Gujarat: Five-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Amreli District.

Acceding to people's request, Stalin ordered construction of two halls, at a total cost of about Rs 1.55 crore, in front of the memorial, to help people pay their respects without hassles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)