Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday presented cash awards to the tune of Rs 6.75 lakh to nine people, including three farmers, in recognition of their contribution to sericulture in the State.

The awards were given away on behalf of the Sericulture Department at the Secretariat here.

The first prize for the best sericulture farmer carries a purse of Rs one lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 to the second and third farmers. Accordingly, P Chinnan of Theni district, K Bhobalakrishnan of Tirupur and C Kamalam of Namakkal district received the awards. Similarly, the best automatic silk reelers awards were given to R Perumal (Rs one lakh) of Tirupur, C Sekhar (Rs 75,000) of Krishnagiri district, and J Ramashankar (Rs 50,000) of Tirupur district. Three best multi-end silk reelers awards were presented to M Jayavel (Rs one lakh) and J Vedavalli (Rs 75,000) of Dharmapuri district, and A Venkatachalapathy (Rs 50,000) of Krishnagiri district. Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles & Khadi Department Principal Secretary Dharmendra Pratap Yadav and Director of Sericulture K Santhi were among those present on the occasion. Tamil Nadu produced 1,834 metric tonnes of raw silk during 2020-2021 and stands third in the country in the production of bivoltine raw silk by producing 1,754 metric tonnes among mulberry silk- producing States.

