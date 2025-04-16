Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the sudden cancellation of the Private Haj quota, urging him to take the matter up with the authorities in Saudi Arabia and seek an expeditious remedy.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin said the sudden cancellation of the Private Haj quota is causing significant distress among thousands of Indian Muslim pilgrims who are eagerly preparing for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

"I am writing this letter to bring to your attention a matter of urgent concern regarding the sudden cancellation of the Private Haj quota that is causing significant distress among thousands of Indian Muslim pilgrims, including many from Tamil Nadu, who are eagerly preparing for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage," he wrote in the letter.

"As you are aware, the Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, representing a deeply sacred and once-in-a-lifetime religious duty for Muslims. The pilgrimage holds immense spiritual significance, and pilgrims often spend their lifetime savings to undertake this journey. This year, the Haj is expected to take place from 4.2025 to 9.6.2025, with pilgrims likely to begin their travel to Saudi Arabia in the month of May 2025," the letter further reads.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister claimed that during 2024, around 1,75,000 Indian Pilgrims partook in the Hajj pilgrimage.

"During 2024, around 1,75,000 Indian Pilgrims partook in Haj pilgrimage. In January 2025, India signed a bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia, finalising a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims. The said quota was divided into a ratio of 70:30 among State Haj Committees and Private Haj Tour Operators. Accordingly, State Haj Committees were allotted 122,517 seats, and Private Haj Tour Operators were allotted 52,507 seats for Haj 2025. I am given to understand that there has been a sudden reduction in India's Haj quota by Saudi Arabia; approximately 52,000 Haj seats earmarked for private Haj tour operators have been cancelled. This abrupt decision has left many pilgrims, who have already completed payments, in a state of deep anxiety and uncertainty," Stalin's letter further read.

Considering the gravity of this situation, I request that the matter be taken up with the authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia urgently and seek an expeditious remedy. I am sure that your intervention will restore the Haj quota and provide reassurance to the pilgrims and their families," he added. (ANI)

