Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A police constable died on Tuesday after a history-sheeter, whom he had gone to arrest in Murappanadu village of Thoothukudi district, hurled a country-made bomb at the police team.

The history-sheeter also died in the explosion.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of the police constable. He also announced that one member of his family will be provided government job.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur recently where a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest gangster named Vikas Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. Few days later, Dubey was also killed in an encounter. (ANI)

