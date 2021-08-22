Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu continued to record a dip in the number of daily cases as the state added 1,630 fresh infections on Sunday, pushing its tally to 26,00,885. As many as 23 people have succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 34,709 so far, a medical bulletin said. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,827 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,47,005 leaving 19,171 active infections. A total of 1,55,607 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.09 crore till date.

Four districts comprised majority of new infections with Coimbatore reporting 198 cases, Chennai 177, Erode 146, Thanjavur 108. Ramanathapuram recorded the least with two cases.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow At dge.tn.gov.in And tnresults.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Scores.

Twenty eight districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 22 districts. Among the 23 fatalities, four were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness which include a 35-year-old man from Tuticorin, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the department has vaccinated 2.80 crore people so far and the state's requirement was 12 crore vaccines on the basis of two doses for the six crore population.

"We have about 15 lakh doses in hand and it is possible to hold vaccination camps without any hassle over the next few days," the Minister told reporters in Sivaganga district, where he rolled out the 24x7 vaccination programme.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Rainfall Over Northwest Indian Plains Likely To Reduce From Tomorrow, Says IMD.

On the new set of relaxations announced by the state government, he noted that the new Covid-19 cases were on the decline and considering the livelihood of the people, the government has announced relaxation in restrictions. He also appealed to the public to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The Tamil Nadu government on August 21 extended the coronavirus induced lockdown by another two weeks till September 6 and allowed the re-opening of theatres from August 23 and educational institutions from September 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)