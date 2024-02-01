Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI): The DMK Election Coordination Committee held a discussion with the office-bearers of its Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore districts. The committee has been holding discussions with the leaders of its district units, mainly to select candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The DMK Election Coordination Committee includes the state's Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, its Organisational Secretary R S Bharathi, PWD Minister E V Velu, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The committee has already held election preparatory meetings with the party's functionaries from Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Namakkal, and Erode districts.

The coordination committee is taking ground reports from respective district functionaries to strategize the 2024 general election.

Meanwhile, the BJP in Tamil Nadu intensified its attack against the DMK government in the state.

Urging people in Tamil Nadu to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president K Annamalai said on Tuesday that the upcoming general elections will serve as the foundation for political change in the southern state.

"Tamil Nadu people should stand by PM Modi. Only 40 days remain for the election. The upcoming general elections will serve as the foundation for political change in Tamil Nadu to end the corrupt rule of the DMK," Annamalai said while addressing a gathering on day 84 of his ongoing En Mann En Makkal Yatra.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president also hit out at state Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Spain.

"Where is our CM? He is in Spain. They say that the CM went to Spain to attract investments for Tamil Nadu. Then why was the Global Investors Meet held four days ago? He often travels abroad--not to attract investments but to save money there. I said the same thing when the CM visited Dubai," he told the gathering.

The state BJP chief also took on the Tamil Nadu CM, alleging that he had not implemented welfare schemes in Tiruvannamalai .

"The Chief Minister, who visited Tiruvannamalai district twice to inaugurate Minister AV Velu's Arunai Medical College buildings, did not implement any welfare schemes for the district. In Tiruvannamalai district Velu has opened a new medical college to earn money, to spend on DMK meetings, and to give money to people during elections. It has been 3 years since coming to power, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has not taken any steps to build a new government medical college except cutting the ribbon on the medical colleges given by Indian Prime Minister Modi," he said. (ANI)

