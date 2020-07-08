Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) Electricity Minister and AIADMK leader, P Thangamani has tested positive for coronavirus, a party spokespersonsaid here on Wednesday.

The Minister was admitted to a private hospital for treatment today following the test result, he said. Thangamani, who holds the portfolios of power, prohibition and excise is also a senior AIADMK leader and party heavyweight in western Tamil Nadu. He is the second Minister to test positive after Higher EducationMinister K P Anbalagan. DMK president M K Stalin, on his twitter handle said, he spoke to Thangamani over phone and wished him a speedy recovery.

Also Read | COVID-19 Recovery Rate in India Improves to 61.53%, Gap Between Recoveries And Active Cases Nearly 2 Lakh: Health Ministry.

"Those in public service should be very cautious," Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)