Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): The State Human Rights Commission, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday called for a report from the Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department, Secretariat, Chennai over the death of a football player due to the alleged negligence of doctors and questioned the condition of hospitals in the state.

The Commission sought the report and set a six weeks timeline for the submission.

"Call for a report from the secretary to the government, health and family welfare department within six weeks..... Now therefore take notice that the matter will be listed for further consideration before this commission after six weeks. Before that you are required to submit the report by post without fail," read the notice by the commission.

The commission also noted that in case of any default, the human rights body would "proceed to take such action as it deems fit and proper".

The notice came in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old football player, Priya R, in a government hospital in Tamil Nadu. The kin of the deceased alleged the doctor's negligence as a cause of her death.

As per reports, a Chennai-based teenage football player had undergone knee surgery (right leg) at Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar. Following the complications in her health, she was shifted to Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital on November 8.

As per the medical reports, footballer Priya died on Tuesday morning due to liver, heart and kidney complications.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief of Tamil Nadu K Annamalai reacted to the death of a football player due to the alleged negligence of doctors and questioned the condition of hospitals in the state.

Annamalai mentioned in his official statement on Tuesday that the death of the footballer was shocking and painful and while asserting that the doctors have been suspended, he questioned "what went wrong?"

"Does the hospital have all the facilities for Surgery? What went wrong? Does the hospital have the required medicines? If the hospitals in the constituency of the Chief Minister are in this situation, what about the other ones across villages in Tamil Nadu? The Tamil Nadu government has to answer all these questions," his statement read.

He further demanded an ex gratia to the family of the deceased on the behalf of the party."On behalf of the BJP, we demand that the government give ex gratia of Rs 2 crore to the family of Priya," it added. (ANI)

