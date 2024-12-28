Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday visited the Anna University in Chennai to assess security measures and ensure that prompt action is taken to enhance safety measures following the recent case of alleged sexual assault of a student inside the university campus.

The visit, which took place at 12:30 PM, focused on reviewing current security measures, addressing student concerns, and ensuring immediate and decisive actions are taken to safeguard the university community.

Also Read | 'India's Pride': PM Narendra Modi Meets Newly-Crowned World Chess Champion D Gukesh (See Pics).

According to an official release from Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, "Following the deeply distressing incident of sexual assault reported within the campus of the Anna University, Chennai, Governor Chancellor visited the University today at 12.30 P.M to review the security measures, interact with the students and to ensure that immediate and decisive action is taken to safeguard our students."

"During the visit, the Hon'ble Governor-Chancellor met the Registrar and other senior faculty members, interacted with them and reviewed the security measures within the University campus," it said.

Also Read | Nigambodh Ghat: Delhi's Oldest, Busiest Crematorium and a Bird Watcher's Paradise.

"He interacted with the students (girls and boys separately) and patiently listened to their perspectives, recommendations and suggestions in order to make the campus a more safe and secure place," it said.

"Hon'ble Governor has stated that the safety and well-being of our students are non-negotiable and has instructed the University administration to take immediate action on the safety and security issues raised by the students," said the release.

It added, "Hon'ble Governor has also advised the students and their parents not to panic and has directed the University administration to ensure a culture of safety and accountability."

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Saturday constituted an all-women IPS officers' Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged sexual assault case in Anna University as well as the FIR leak case.

Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan of Madras High Court constitute an all-women IPS officers' SIT comprising Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal and Brinda to probe both cases.

Judges directed the Tamil Nadu Government to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim for the trauma caused due to leakage of FIR. The court also directed Anna University to provide free education as well as boarding, lodging and counselling facilities to the victim to continue her studies.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai whipped himself in front of his house here as a mark of protest against the DMK government over the sexual assault incident at Anna University.

The incident involved a second-year student of Anna University who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the university campus on December 23. One person has been arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)