Chennai, Mar 25 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will establish rainwater harvesting structures in parks and public places in Chennai as part of an effort to improve the groundwater level, state Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said here on Tuesday.

These structures would be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore, he said.

Also, works will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore to restore the lakes and ponds, aiming to enhance the capacity of the water bodies and prevent flooding in Chennai.

Winding up the debate on the demand for grants for his department in the Assembly House, Nehru said the state government has been meeting the requirement of Tamil Nadu, which was among the fast-developing states in India.

Taking into account the increasing need for more amenities, the government would establish new bus stations in Kumbakonam corporation and seven municipalities at an outlay of Rs 142.68 crore besides developing the bus stations in Cuddalore and Thanjavur Corporations and 17 municipalities for Rs 84.26 crore, he said.

Construction of indoor sports stadia at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore, setting up of a drinking water treatment plant for Rs 30 crore to improve the quality of drinking water supplied to the Tambaram Corporation, and constructing market complexes were among the other announcements.

