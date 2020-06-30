Tuticorin [Tamil Nadu], June 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an order to transfer the case relating to the alleged custodial deaths of a father-son duo registered at Kovilpatti East Police Station to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The Governor of Tamil Nadu has also accorded his consent to the extension of the powers and jurisdiction of members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment in the whole of the State of Tamil Nadu to investigate the case," the notification read.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 4 PM Today Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Tensions at India-China Border.

P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown.

Jayaraju and Benicks were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning.

Also Read | Assam Reports 302 COVID-19 Cases on Monday, State Tally Crosses 7,700-Mark : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

According to reports, two senior Inspectors have been suspended while departmental action is also being taken against two chief guards of the jail.

The death of the duo had sparked protests across parts of Tamil Nadu with many people taking to the streets to demand justice and the incident triggering outrage on social media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)