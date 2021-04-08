Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and follow norms like wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Purohit appealed to eligible sections of people to get administered the vaccine, which provided safeguard against the virus, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

"As India is currently facing a very serious health crisis due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit has made an appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to take care of the family, mainly the elders."

On April 8, Tamil Nadu recorded 4,276 fresh COVID-19 cases and a total of 30,131 active cases.

Purohit requested, "all the people to wear masks compulsorily, to maintain social distancing and sanitise hands."

The governor's request comes against the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announcing curbs again due to rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

Appreciating the state government's measures and people's response to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he appealed to everyone to co-operate and follow the instructions issued by government to overcome the situation and to fight against coronavirus.

